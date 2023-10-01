‘Oktoberfest’ comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.—As fall rolls in, so does October and this local community celebrated fellowship and October in a fun way.

This year marks the third Oktoberfest celebration.







Oktoberfest helps raise money for students of Sacred Heart of Jesus High School and Saint Mary’s Catholic School.

“A lot of our students receive financial aid through a lot of our different benefactors and so this event makes that possible. We have about half of our students receive a little bit of financial aid, so this event really helps this, our school,” said Adam Rust, Principal of Sacred Heart of Jesus High School.

This event was open to family and friends.

Visitors could buy tickets that allowed them to receive food, tastings for beer, and other activities that were offered.

“We also have a stein holding contest that is qualified for the State of Tennessee. The winner of the stein holding contest gets a chance to go to Knoxville for a 500 dollar cash prize,” said David Dallas, Volunteer.

In the previous years, this fundraiser helped six to ten students.

This year’s goal is to help 12 students.

“Instead of telling families, we cant bring them in because they cant afford it, we want to make sure all of our families who want it and who need it can be at our school,” said Nathan Gwinn, Principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Organizers of the event, mentioned that the beer samples were from different parts of Tennessee to have that authentic Oktoberfest feeling.

Find more local news stories here.