Victims ‘stable’ following shooting at JCM tailgate; investigation ongoing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities confirm additional details following the shooting at the Jackson Central-Merry Alumni tailgate.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile and an adult female are currently in stable condition after being struck by gunfire.

JPD says around 9:20 p.m. on September 30, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 179 Allen Avenue, where a tailgating event was taking place on the JCM track and field.

According to JPD, witnesses reported hearing approximately six gunshots.

Police say the two victims who were injured were airlifted by Air-Vac to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

The Jackson Police Department asks anyone with information on any possible suspect(s) to call them at (731) 425-8400, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

After the incident, the nonprofit “I Am JCM Coalition” shared the following message to social media:

Good afternoon, Cougar family. We are heartbroken about the tragic event that occurred at the Annual JCM Alumni Tailgate last night. We are praying fervently for the victims and covet your prayers for them and their loved ones as well. We are also sending lots of healing prayers to those of you who were in attendance and in fear for yourself and your loved ones. No one deserves to experience that and it is the exact opposite of the spirit in which this event was created.

For the past several years, generations of Cougars have come together to reminisce, fellowship, and support our beloved school. And most of those folks would say it is one of their favorite times of the year. If you have ever been to a Tailgate you know that the vibe really is like the very biggest family reunion. It is difficult to explain to others, but there is absolutely something magical about being a JCM Cougar. That hasn’t changed. This morning, after very little sleep, so many of you showed up to ensure the field was cleaned up. That’s the spirit we know runs rampant through our Cougar family. Thank you for being there. This was the last event to be held on the track before construction begins on the new stadium. It is painful that the story of a place that holds so many great memories for JCM and the larger Jackson community should end this way. Future Tailgates were going to have to look different anyway due to the construction of the new stadium. Although we don’t yet know what that looks like exactly, we are committed to continuing to hold this event. However, changes will be made and the spirit in which this event was created will become even stronger. In addition to praying for last night’s victims, we have two more requests. As Cougars, we know the unfair, untrue image JCM has by some in our community. It has been that way for many years unfortunately. So in the days to come, please focus on the overwhelmingly positive aspects of JCM: its students, both past and present, its history, its rebirth, this amazing event, and the important role JCM has played in all of our lives. Young people are watching the ways in which we react to this tragedy which leads us to our next request. Unfortunately, youth violence is a public health problem in our country and that fact hit us hard last night. We aren’t sure of the answer but we are certain that dismissing them or turning our back on them isn’t the answer. Mentor, donate, advocate, encourage, speak positivity into their lives. They desperately need us.