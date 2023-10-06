Football Friday Night: Week 8 Final Scores
Final scores for Week 8 of Football Friday Nights:
Bolivar 0
Westview 41
Chester County 35 (Played Thursday)
Freedom Prep 6
Haywood County 35
Hardin County 42
Harding Academy 14
Biggersville 63
Bruceton 0
West Carroll 54
Huntingdon 41
JCM 6
Covington 70
Liberty Tech 12
B.T. Washington 28
Middleton 19
North Side 23
South Side 20
Dresden 62
South Fulton 12
Humboldt 36
Gleason 54
TCA 41
Greenfield 0
Henry County 46
Beech Senior 45
Houston County 7
McKenzie 56
Fayette-Ware 0
Obion County 42
St. Benedict 0
Ripley 50