Football Friday Night: Week 8 Final Scores

Tristyn Stoop,

Final scores for Week 8 of Football Friday Nights:

Bolivar 0
Westview 41

Chester County 35 (Played Thursday)
Freedom Prep 6

Haywood County 35
Hardin County 42

Harding Academy 14
Biggersville 63

Bruceton 0
West Carroll 54

Huntingdon 41
JCM 6

Covington 70
Liberty Tech 12

B.T. Washington 28
Middleton 19

North Side 23
South Side 20

Dresden 62
South Fulton 12

Humboldt 36
Gleason 54

TCA 41
Greenfield 0

Henry County 46
Beech Senior 45

Houston County 7
McKenzie 56

Fayette-Ware 0
Obion County 42

St. Benedict 0
Ripley 50

