West TN alumni honored as TICUA announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees
INFORMATION OBTAINED VIA PRESS RELEASE: Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—A collegiate organization announces its fourth class of Hall of Fame inductees and some hail from West TN colleges and universities..
According to a news release from Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA), the fourth class of Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.
Among this year’s inductees are Tennessee’s first female Speaker of the House, an opera singer, civil rights pioneer who integrated SEC varsity basketball and more.
TICUA’s Hall of Famers include 24 alumni, recognized for their contributions to the state, country and world.
The inductees of the TICUA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are:
Jewel Bell – King University
Melvoid Benson – Lane College
L.D. Campbell- Johnson University
Autry O.V. “Pete” Debusk – Lincoln Memorial University
Dr. Jeff Foster – Southern College of Optometry
Dr. Thomas Garland – Tusculum University
Rusty Gaston – Belmont University
Dr. William Greer- Milligan University
Dr. Beth Harwell – Lipscomb University
Bob Jimenez – Southern Adventist University
William Kilbride – Tennessee Wesleyan University
Edward A. Labry III- Cumberland University
Esmerelda Lee – Lee University
James T. McAfee Jr. – Union University
Dr. Betty Sue McGarvey – Baptist Health Sciences University
Bill Morgan – Freed-Hardeman University
Col. J. Christopher Murphy – Aquinas College
Joel Rice – Bethel University
Joe Bill Sloan – Carson-Newman University
Dr. Morris Stocks – Trevecca Nazarene University
Jerry Summers – The University of the South
George Vogel – Bryan College
Perry Wallace – Vanderbilt University
Delores Ziegler – Maryville College
In a statement from the release, TICUA President Dr. Claude Pressnell said, “With each new class of the TICUA Hall of Fame, we discover even more of our alumni changing the world, some whose names we know and others we are just now becoming familiar with.” He continued, “Each of the inductees demonstrates how valuable one’s college experience is to your life and the impact a liberal arts education has on molding your future.”
