West TN alumni honored as TICUA announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

INFORMATION OBTAINED VIA PRESS RELEASE: Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—A collegiate organization announces its fourth class of Hall of Fame inductees and some hail from West TN colleges and universities..

According to a news release from Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA), the fourth class of Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

Among this year’s inductees are Tennessee’s first female Speaker of the House, an opera singer, civil rights pioneer who integrated SEC varsity basketball and more.

TICUA’s Hall of Famers include 24 alumni, recognized for their contributions to the state, country and world.

The inductees of the TICUA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are:

Jewel Bell – King University

Melvoid Benson – Lane College

L.D. Campbell- Johnson University

Autry O.V. “Pete” Debusk – Lincoln Memorial University

Dr. Jeff Foster – Southern College of Optometry

Dr. Thomas Garland – Tusculum University

Rusty Gaston – Belmont University

Dr. William Greer- Milligan University

Dr. Beth Harwell – Lipscomb University

Bob Jimenez – Southern Adventist University

William Kilbride – Tennessee Wesleyan University

Edward A. Labry III- Cumberland University

Esmerelda Lee – Lee University

James T. McAfee Jr. – Union University

Dr. Betty Sue McGarvey – Baptist Health Sciences University

Bill Morgan – Freed-Hardeman University

Col. J. Christopher Murphy – Aquinas College

Joel Rice – Bethel University

Joe Bill Sloan – Carson-Newman University

Dr. Morris Stocks – Trevecca Nazarene University

Jerry Summers – The University of the South

George Vogel – Bryan College

Perry Wallace – Vanderbilt University

Delores Ziegler – Maryville College

In a statement from the release, TICUA President Dr. Claude Pressnell said, “With each new class of the TICUA Hall of Fame, we discover even more of our alumni changing the world, some whose names we know and others we are just now becoming familiar with.” He continued, “Each of the inductees demonstrates how valuable one’s college experience is to your life and the impact a liberal arts education has on molding your future.”

To read more about each inductee, visit the 2023 Hall of Fame website here.