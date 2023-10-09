Dyer County Bicentennial events to be held Oct. 13-16

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — This week will begin a series of events to celebrate Dyer County’s Bicentennial.

On Friday, October 13, free community concerts will be held at Pocket Park and the Dyersburg Farmers Market.

On Saturday, October 14, the fun continues at various locations with a day full of activities, including vendors, food trucks, a car show, a kids parade, a paint party, and much more. Saturday’s celebration will wrap-up with a free concert by the Hutcheson Brothers from 6-8 p.m. at the farmers market.

Additional events include Song Fest at Dyersburg State from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, as well as a Celebration of Dyer County at Pocket Park on Monday, October 16. That event will kick off at 10 a.m., featuring cake, presentations, food trucks, music and more.

For more details and the latest information, you can click here to check out the Dyer County Bicentennial Facebook page.

