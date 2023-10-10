Governor visits TCAT in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee made a stop at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the Hub City on Tuesday.





Lee spoke with multiple department leaders while taking a tour of campus to see firsthand the programs being offered and how the community is benefitting.

The governor spoke with educational leaders in the welding and HVAC departments on how the programs are creating a greater opportunity for Tennesseans across the region.

We spoke with Rep. Johnny Shaw who expressed the importance of the programs offered.

“Well I think it’s important because it’s preparing people for work. I mean, it is the jobs of today, that’s what people are looking for,” Shaw said.

Lee says our state’s strategic workforce investments will ensure students can skill up and thrive in a competitive workforce.

