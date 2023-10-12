2nd Military Ball to be held November 2 

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization is hosting their second annual event.

The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition is hosting their Military Ball for the second year in a row.

The event will be November 2 at Madison Downs in Jackson. Congressman Mark Green will be the guest speaker.

Larry Newsom, Co-Chair for the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition, says that this event is filled with having fun and reliving good times.

However, it also raises money to go towards a veterans crisis fund to support local veterans.

“And the thing that sets us apart is that we can act quicker than some organizations. We have acted and dispersed funds in as little as 10 hours,” Newsom said.

The fund has already distributed over $20,000 this year.

