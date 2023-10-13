Educator of the Week: Rachel Curry

It’s time to meet our Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

Rachel Curry is a 2nd grade teacher at South Gibson County Elementary School.

She has been a teacher for seven years and she became a teacher because of the teachers who taught her.

“I got into teaching because all of my teachers made a difference in my life when I came to school. I was so happy to be here and I just want other kids to feel that way,” Curry said.

As a teacher, she remains with the mindset of loving to come to school. Her favorite thing to do is to build relationships with her students because it helps them to stay engaged.

“I build that relationship first. And so if there’s something they’re struggling with, I’m able to take it back to something that they can think of like. Make a baseball problem about math or anything that will go along with them. If they’re not really not paying attention, then I know something about them to bring to the curriculum,” Curry said.

Curry also likes to use creativity as a tool to grasp the students attention during their lessons

“It would be like a problem solving thing and so I can bring a pumpkin and we’ll be like, ‘Okay. How can we get this stuff in.’ I always try to think outside the box so it can be fun but to also meet what I’m supposed to do as a teacher for my job,” Curry said.

