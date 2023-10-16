New board member sworn-in at Jackson-Madison County work session

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County School Board swore-in a new board member Monday at their monthly work session.

The school district is excited to welcome Marcia Moss, who is representing District 5 Position 2.

This seat was left vacant after Scott Gatlin retired earlier in the summer.

Moss has been employed as a teacher at multiple schools across West Tennessee.

She has teaching experience at the University School of Jackson, Parkway Middle School, West Middle School, Alamo Schools, and Jackson State Community College.

Moss mostly taught science-related subjects.

