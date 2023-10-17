State works to raise awareness of Criminal Injuries Compensation Program

JACKSON, Tenn. – The State of Tennessee Treasury Department is looking to raise awareness of a resource to assist individuals who have been injured due to a crime.

The Criminal Injuries Compensation program is designed to help those who are victims of a crime.

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month continues, the state wants to increase the awareness of this program, as it includes individuals who suffer injuries related to domestic violence.

“The Criminal Injuries Compensation program provides funds of last resort to financially support innocent victims of crime in Tennessee that resulted in a personal injury. Victims to meet the eligibility requirements may be reimbursed for medical expenses, loss of wages, and other foreseen costs related to the crime,” said Shelli King, the Director of Communications.

This is not a new program that the state is offering. Tennessee has provided this service for a number of years and has helped many people.

“The program began in 1982, and since that time, it has paid out more than $350 million to victims in Tennessee. Last year the program paid $6.3 million to families,” King said.

With most programs, there are some eligibility requirements that must be met.

“The crime must have occurred in Tennessee within the past two years, must have been reported within 48 hours, the victims actions cannot have contributed to the crime, and the victim must fully cooperate with police efforts to prosecute,” King said.

King shared what you need to do if you are looking to apply for this program.

“Well the first place we encourage you to go is to our website at treasurey.tn.gov/injuries. That will take you to the page that fully explains the program and where you can file your claim online,” King said.

The fund can help with expenses incurred while cleaning the scene of the crime. It can also assist remaining dependents with funeral expenses if the crime resulted in the death of the victim.

Nonprofits, churches, shelters and other programs are encouraged to take the online Criminal Injuries Training that is available on the treasury’s website.

