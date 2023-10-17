TBI visits Exchange Club, highlighting the work of dogs who fight crime

Zeus is a dog that works within the Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit.

Zeus and Special Agent Derek Miller help investigate child sexual abuse material and the exploitation of children on the internet.

Zeus is an electronic storage detection canine, which means he can smell electronic devices that store data.

A phone, a USB drive or a micro SD card, Zeus can smell the odors they give off.

“Zeus is a critical component of our investigative goals and our missions in investigating child exploitation because the devices that are used to commit those crimes are crucial for us in prosecution, in establishing guilt or even proving innocence. And so it’s imperative that we find those devices if they were used to commit a crime. And Zeus’s nose is a very important way that we are able to do that,” Miller said.

Zeus was the 41st dog in the country like this and there are over 100 like him now.

