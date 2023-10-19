Hey there, I’m Tank, and yes, my name suits me perfectly—I’m built like a little powerhouse!

They say I’m handsome, and I won’t argue with that. I’m all muscle and charm, ready to steal your heart.

Toys? Oh, they’re my absolute favorite. Throw me a ball, and I’m in doggy heaven.

I’ve got this thing for affection, too—I’m the kind of pup who believes in showering you with love and cuddles whenever I get the chance.

Social scene? No problem! I seem to be okay with my fellow canine companions.

Energy? Well, let’s just say I’ve got enough to power a small town. High-octane activities? Count me in! Whether it’s a jog in the park or a game of fetch, I’m your go-to guy.

And let’s talk treats—I’m a bit of a connoisseur. Sit me down, offer a tasty morsel, and watch me turn on the charm.

If you’re up for a handsome, high-energy companion who’s all about love, play, and treats, swipe right on Tank!

To adopt or get more information about available pups, give Jackson Madison County Rabies Control a call at 731-668-4211.