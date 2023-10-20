Educator of the Week: Chandra Maclin

It’s time to meet our Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Lottery.

This week’s nominee is Chandra Maclin, an eighth grade teacher at Humboldt Junior and Senior High School.

Maclin has been teaching for 19 years and the last nine have been at her current school.

She shared with us some of her favorite reasons for why interacting with students have been a joy.

“Having a new group of students come in year after year, getting to meet them, to know them, to learn about them, learn their backstories, and then kind of figure out, based on how they come to me, how we are going to move them forward to ensure that they make progress throughout the course of the year,” Maclin said.

Maclin has been involved in many roles including instructional coach, but teaching has remained a passion for her.

“Most important thing for me is to create community, where everybody is accepted in the classroom,” said Maclin. “And I think ensuring that most students enter in, into a safe space, helps them build their math confidence. Especially when they kind of struggle with certain skills.”

Maclin shared that as an educator, there needs to be an understanding of human growth and development, as well as understanding the age groups you are working with.

Maclin gave thanks for this opportunity to be Educator of the Week, along with an extra special thanks to those who she has encountered on her journey.

“I appreciate all of my colleagues over the years, from my early years at Nova up until now,” Maclin said. “[Those] that have kinda helped pour into who I am as a teacher, because I did a lot of observations in and out of the classroom. I worked with some fantastic educators! And so part of that kind of spills over into what I do as a teacher.”

Maclin is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.