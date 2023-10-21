Unique event coming to Shiloh National Military Park

SHILOH, Tenn.—Love owls and want to see them close up? Shiloh Park is offering a unique opportunity to do just that.

According to a media release from Chris Mekow, Park Ranger and Digital Lead at Shiloh National Military Park, on Saturday, October 27, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. a unique hike experience will take place.

“Owl Prowl,” will offer visitors an up close look at owls from Pickwick Landing State Park’s aviary. The program will offer an informational segment from park rangers who will discuss the owl’s adaptations and survival skills. The program will focus on the owl’s ability to thrive and survive in the dark.

Following the aviary program guests are invited to follow along for a hike, as rangers will search and observe owls along with other creatures of the night.

To participate in the event, visitors should register by calling the park at (731) 689-5696.

Those participating should meet at the Shiloh’s visitor center at 5:30 pm. This program is expected to be two and half hours long.

Participants should bring a flashlight equipped with a red mode setting or covered with red cellophane. This is meant to protect the night vision of both guests and animals. Park staff will have red cellophane on hand for those in need.

It is recommended for those participating to wear comfortable footwear, weather appropriate clothing and also bring water.

Unfortunately, in the event of rain or severe weather the event will be canceled.

To find out more information about Shiloh National Military Park, visit the website here.