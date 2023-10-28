Football Friday Night: Week 11 Polls 42 minutes ago Tristyn Stoop, It is time to voice your opinion after another Friday night of football in West Tennessee! Need a refresher before you vote? Check out the games here. See scores here. Vote for your favorites below: Player of the Week 2023: Week 11 Gabe Lovorn - South Gibson Lekhy Thompkins - TCA Tristan Jett - Dresden Δ Team of the Week 2023: Week 11 Adamsville Haywood TCA Δ Categories: Football Friday Nights Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin