Football Friday Night: Week 11 Polls

It is time to voice your opinion after another Friday night of football in West Tennessee!

Need a refresher before you vote? Check out the games here.

See scores here.

Vote for your favorites below:

Player of the Week 2023: Week 11 Gabe Lovorn - South Gibson Lekhy Thompkins - TCA Tristan Jett - Dresden Δ

Team of the Week 2023: Week 11 Adamsville Haywood TCA Δ