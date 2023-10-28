Grab your favorite bar….It’s National Chocolate Day!

Just in time for Halloween to roll around next week, it’s time to celebrate a favorite sweet treat.

It’s National Chocolate Day!

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, National Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on October 28. This special day celebrates all things chocolate!

Did you know that chocolate is actually derived from a tree? So perhaps, we can say it’s actually healthy after all.

Chocolate comes from the cacao bean which is found on cacao trees. The trees are native to the tropical regions of Central and South America. Cacao trees produce pods that contain cacao beans. These are then processed by fermentation, dried, cleaned and roasted.

Nationaldaycalendar.com states that from there the beans are shelled, and the insides are removed. This is considered the nib and is pulverized to make cacao mass. It is then liquified, sometimes mixing it with other ingredients, turning it into chocolate liqueur. This liquid is what is used to create cacao butter or solids. Most of which includes varieties we recognize such as; dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate.

Chocolate has been a favorite to many as far back as ancient times, with Mayans, and Aztecs using cacao beans to make bitter, frothy beverages.

Chocolate is definitely a treat enjoyed and beloved by many people worldwide.

To celebrate National Chocolate Day, indulge in your favorite chocolate treat, whether that be candy, hot cocoa, or a delicious baked good, have a taste of something chocolate today.

And don’t forget to share your love of chocolate on social media with #NationalChocolateDay.