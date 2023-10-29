News Release from Community Foundation of West Tennessee

Community Foundation of West Tennessee Announces New Endowment

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Community Foundation of West Tennessee Board of Trustees has established a new endowment in honor of past board chairman, Bill Buckley.

The Board of Trustees designated $10,000 to create the Bill Buckley Endowment to highlight Buckley’s contributions to the Community Foundation during his years of service. The purpose of the endowment is to provide support to the Community Foundation and its mission in perpetuity.

“Bill is a longtime friend of the Community Foundation, and we are grateful for his leadership as chairman the last two years,” said Dr. Frank McMeen, President of the Community Foundation. “He has been a huge asset to the board as a trusted advisor, using his financial background and knowledge to invest in the operations and growth of the organization.”

Having been involved with the Community Foundation more than 10 years, Buckley first joined the Board of Trustees in 2010 and most recently served as board chairman from July 2021 to June 2023.

“Some of my favorite memories are seeing other board members leave feeling they have made an impact on the community and supported the Community Foundation in one way or another,” said Bill Buckley, past chairman of the Board of Trustees. “There is tremendous satisfaction in being a part of their growth and helping the community at the same time.”

An endowment is a permanent fund that invests the principal amount for growth allowing a portion of the fund to be distributed annually. The establishment of this endowment ensures the work of the Community Foundation continues for years to come.

The Community Foundation offers a variety of giving opportunities to help donors meet their charitable goals. Services include legacy management, donor advised funds, endowments, scholarships, and community project funds.

To learn more about the Community Foundation and its services, visit www.cfwtn.org or contact Haley Fortune at haley@cfwtn.org. The Community Foundation of West Tennessee was established in 1985 to strengthen the health and well-being of the region by serving as a catalyst for positive changes in the arts, education, healthcare, and other causes. It enhances the quality of life for residents by supporting programs, initiatives, and organizations serving rural West Tennessee. Learn more at www.cfwtn.org.