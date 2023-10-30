Rockabillys Announce 2024 Field Manager

Jackson, Tenn. – Today the second-year Jackson Rockabillys announce the naming of their new 2024 Field Manager, J.T. Scara.

J.T. has over 14 years of professional and collegiate coaching experience. Most recently, he spent the previous four summers as field manager in the Northwoods League. He took over managerial duties on an interim basis for the Rockford Rivets final 2 weeks of the 2019 season. He returned to Rockford for the ’21 and ’22 seasons, leading the Rivets to a 37-35 mark, marking the Rivets second winning season in franchise history. J.T. led the Kenosha Kingfish of the same league in 2023.

Scara began his coaching career with the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League in the summer of 2010, serving as bullpen coach for his former college coach and current Chicago White Sox assistant, Mike Kashirsky. He held the same role in 2011 as well. The Bolts reached the Frontier League playoffs in 2010 and Scara served as a coach for the 2011 Frontier League All-Star game. Scara returned to the Frontier League in 2018 and 2019 as Hitting Coach alongside the franchises’ only manager, 4-time Champion and University of Tennessee alum, Jamie Bennett. For the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Scara joined The Gary Railcats as catchers and third base coach. The Railcats finished 2016 52-48, and the 2017 season 57-43 and clinched an American Association playoff berth.

Scara spent seven total years as a collegiate coach. From 2012-2016, J.T. was recruiting coordinator/hitting coach at McKendree University. J.T. lead recruiting efforts and helped the program through its final stages of becoming a full NCAA Division 2 member. From fall of 2010- spring of 2012 J.T. served at his alma mater, Robert-Morris University, in various roles, working his way up to Associate Head Coach for the 2011-2012 academic year. The team made the NAIA opening round for the first time in program history in 2010 and 2011.

Scara currently works with the Cangelosi Sparks, a nationally recognized travel baseball program located in Lockport, IL. Aside from private instruction, he also runs camps, has coached fall teams, oversees the winter off-season training of hitters and catchers, plus, he also assists with college placement of high school players. To date, 16 of Scara’s players have signed professional contracts.

Scara finished his playing career at Robert Morris University in Chicago IL. He also competed at Rockford University, playing for coach Bob Koopmann, and Moraine Valley Community College.

“I could not be more excited to lead the Rockabillys for the 2024 season.” “I want to thank Dennis and Lisa Bastien for the opportunity. The stadium here is a first class facility, the best in all of summer collegiate baseball. The community, fan base, everyone is pulling for The Rockabillys. That makes it very exciting, to know how much the city of Jackson and the region will be supporting us. I am anxious to get to work assembling a coaching staff and building a roster.”

“We are proud to have been able to bring on board such an experienced and dedicated young man to lead our squad in our second season,” said Dennis Bastien, Rockabillys President and General Manager, ” J.T. comes with very impressive credentials and a solid background of success and leadership. He will indeed be an asset to our players, fans, area youth and the community.”

J.T.’s wife is Nicole, with two daughters, Jayce (9) and newborn Josephine.