Defense calls cell phone expert, US Marshal to testify in day 9 of Holly Bobo murder trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The defense team for Zach Adams spent day nine of his murder trial making the case that Adams couldn’t have kidnapped, raped or killed Decatur County nursing student Holly Bobo.

“This is call records for Zach Adams and Holly Bobo from 8:15 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.,” John Reeves said.

Reeves was called in by the defense as a cell phone expert to show where Adams was when Bobo disappeared.

“So within two minutes, Holly has activity here and Zach has activity over here. It’s not like they have activity that are significantly overlapping,” Reeves said.

Reeves went over cell phone records minute by minute of Holly Bobo, Zach Adams, Dylan Adams, Shayne Austin and Jason Autry.

“My conclusion on this is that the two devices are not expected to be at the same place at the same time,” Reeves said.

He says based on his findings he doesn’t believe there were interactions between Holly Bobo and Zach Adams.

The state worked to poke holes in the defense’s arguments, saying some data might not have been picked up by the accused because their phones could have been turned off.

Reeves also pointed out there was a time where Zach Adams and Shayne Austin appeared to have been together at some point in the day.

“They both traveled the same direction and were active on the same sites, so it may be conclusive they were together during that time,” Reeves said.

Reeves says technology complicated the case because the phone Bobo used in 2011 didn’t have GPS technology.

Day nine brought heated and tense exchanges between the state and the defense as Adams’ attorneys argued that Adams did not kidnap, rape or kill the nursing student.

“I found Holly’s notebook,” U.S. Marshal John Walker said.

Walker says he found the black notebook with a “H” on it near Gooch Road.

“It becomes very clear that at 8 a.m., her phone is at Darden Road, 8:11, Darden Road, 8:16, the Shiloh Road,” Walker said.

Walker also says current Madison County sheriff and then Tennessee Bureau of Investigation supervisor John Mehr requested the tracking of Holly’s cell phone.

“There were four exact copies made of Holly’s phone based on cell wattage, model and make,” Walker said.

In the shocking moment of the day, Walker says he got a request from his friend Terry Dicus who was the former lead TBI agent in the case.

“He asked me if I could do a favor. He asked if I could go and interview Terry Britt in jail,” Walker said.

He says he was there on a specific mission.

“I was there to ask if he knew where Holly’s remains were and maybe some type of deal,” Walker said.

Walker says he outlined to Britt what he believed happened to Holly Bobo.

“I said I know you are a sociopath and I know you have an issue with women. There’s no doubt about it, and I know why you would find Holly Bobo attractive,” Walker said.

Walker says something happened while he was explaining.

“He interrupted me and looked at me very straightfroward and said. It sounds like you have it all figured out. I’ll plead to it and you can close the case,” Walker said.

The state pressed against Walker’s claims, saying he had no clue of the investigation because he was removed from the case in 2013.

They also said Terry Britt was never Mirandized.

Walker says the TBI didn’t follow up with Terry Britt after their meeting. Britt was never charged in the case.

As the defense rested for the day, the judge asked Zach Adams if he wanted to take the stand. Adams said he would not testify.

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place Thursday morning.