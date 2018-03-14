What’s New Wednesday: 9 Round 30 Min Kickbox Fitness





JACKSON, Tenn.–Joshua Crenshaw once hit the scales at 335lbs.

“If something was on my plate, I would try and finish it all,” said Crenshaw. He now weighs 85lbs less today. He credits it all to 9Round 30 Minute Kickbox Fitness in Jackson.

“Its really helped me out a lot, I’ve seen a lot of changes in my body and eating style and definition changes,” said Crenshaw.

To see how helpful it can be, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Ariana Alexa boxed it out and gave 9Round a test round. The owner, Lindsey Ferrell, says it’s a workout unlike any other in that there are no class times, you can drop in, pick up on one of the three-minute rounds and wrap up in 30 minutes. You can even get personal one-on-one time with a trainer.

“A lot of times people come in here for what we call stress-therapy,” said Ferrell.

Stress therapy for some, yet Crenshaw says with his weight loss and new confidence, he needs some “clothes therapy.”

“I’ve gotten rid of all my old clothes and I never want to go back! Once you make this your lifestyle, it’s an everyday thing,” said Crenshaw.

9Round 30 Minute Kickbox Fitness is located at 3601 Highway 45 Bypass.