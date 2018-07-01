Rain Chances Increase Before Mid-Week

Weather Update – 11:32 p.m. – Sunday

After another hot day we can expect a fairly warm night ahead. Any convective activity today stayed mainly to our east and west but the chance for rain does increase these next 24 hours as some gulf moisture moves into our area. Lows will be around the mid 70s tonight with calm winds and mostly clear skies. Cloud cover will increase a bit going into tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Monday will be just as hot as this weekend, although the likeliness for any heat advisories is lower. Highs will be around 93 with many areas expected to see heat indices above 100 once again.

About a 30 to 40 percent chance of scattered showers is likely for the afternoon as that gulf moisture moves north and west. That helps increase the rain chances going into Tuesday, but as a ridge of high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic makes its trek westwards towards our region, that will help decrease the chances by Mid-Week.

At the same time, the upper-level ridge centered over the eastern half of the country, that helped create a heat wave for many locations, will move out allowing the return of more seasonable temperatures for the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

