A night of family, fun and fireworks at the Medina Community Park

MEDINA, Tenn. — Music, food and fun! That’s what you can find at the Medina Community Park as locals gathered to celebrate the nations Independence Day.

“You get to dress up in red, white and blue,” said 7-year-old Trinity Grace Pierson of Trenton. “I’m looking forward to see if they are going to have balloons so I can blow.”

People from Medina and the surrounding areas gathered at the park to enjoy some time outside with family and friends.

“I always look forward to fireworks obviously, but I’m hoping to get lots of laughs and lots of smiles out of the kids that I’m making them for,” said Trevor Scott of Medina.

Most importantly today is not only about barbecues and games, but to celebrate our nations history.

“Most of all it’s about the freedom that we have because of our soldiers and what a wonderful country we have, and just being with my family,” said Patricia Branham of Humboldt.

But one thing everyone was looking forward to of course, the fireworks.

“I hope everyone got together with their family and friends this Fourth of July and celebrate the birthday of our country,” said Pam Dethloff of Bradford.