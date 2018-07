Chick-fil-A offers free meals for cow-clad customers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Still can’t decide on dinner? Just say “Mooooo” for a free meal.

Chick-fil-A fans have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get a free meal. All you have to do is dress up — as a cow.

The tradition is for “Cow Appreciation Day,” which started in 2004.

Adults who participate can get a free entree at the Chick-fil-A on Stonebridge Boulevard. Children in costume can get a free kids’ meal.