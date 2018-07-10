Education Committee talks school safety

JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of the Jackson-Madison County Education Vision Committee gathered at they’re monthly meeting to discuss school operations and plans for the upcoming school year.

The committee discussed improving school maintenance and, most importantly, school safety in the Jackson Madison District. Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones says school safety is always a topic discussed at the meetings.

“Well, of course, in light of issues across the country, school safety is always the forefront of the decisions we talk about schools,” said Dr. Eric Jones.

The education vision committee is scheduled to meet again on July 12th.