Hot And Steamy Conditions Continue Sunday

Weather Update – 10:54 p.m. – Saturday

We were at 95°F for a high today and it will be just as hot tomorrow. A few lingering storms are expected north of I-40 otherwise, our night will be partly cloudy. Lows will hover around the mid-70s with muggy conditions and calm winds from the south. An isolated storm or two will still be possible the rest of the night.

TOMORROW:

More active weather also in play especially in the late afternoon and early evening. Some storms may be strong times but the chance for anything severe is low at the moment. Highs will be at most in the mid 90s, not as hot the upper 90s we saw in a few spots Saturday. Winds will stay light out of the west southwest.

Expect temperatures to reach the 90s already by noon. With heat indices above 100°F once again, a heat advisory is not out of the question for all of West Tennessee.

A pattern change is coming by mid-week. Expect a cold front to move through late Monday, early Tuesday which will be giving us lower humidity and highs back into the mid-to-upper 80s for the middle of the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com