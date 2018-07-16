Flash flooding prompts water rescues, shuts down roads

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Flash flooding across Madison County kept local emergency crews busy Monday morning.

It started off as just a heavy downpour, but the rushing water ended up a nightmare for Sherry Gregory.

“I got the flash flood warning on my phone, and I woke up and looked outside and I saw it was coming up,” she said.

Madison county firefighters used boats to rescue Gregory and her neighbor from rising flood waters in their homes along Swink Road.

“I was scared [my home] would fall apart and I would drown, so I was glad to make that trip,” Gregory said.

Gregory’s daughter rushed to the scene as soon as she heard the news.

“I freaked out the whole way down here, because she couldn’t get out,” she said.

Gregory says the water almost covered her car and damaged a lot of her property.

“The swimming pool was gone, the shed my dad worked in when he was alive is gone, everything is gone,” she said.

Firefighters say the water reached almost five feet in some areas.

“The saying, ‘turn around don’t drown,’ it happens in an instant,” Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle said.

Friddle says they got the call just before 6:30 in the morning. Within minutes, they had crews fighting the rough waters.

“We had the people in the right place with the proper equipment, and we were able to pull that rescue off,” Friddle said.

Firefighters say they will continue to monitor the water until it recedes, but until then, those like Gregory have one request.

“Pray for everyone down here,” she said.

Firefighters say a section of Swink Road was shut down Monday morning to prevent residents from driving on the flooded road.