Crews repair flood damage to roads in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Strong storms and heavy rainfall damaged roads in parts of West Tennessee. Crews spent the day Tuesday making repairs.

Crews repaired Teague Road in Hardeman County on Tuesday. Strong storms Monday dumped several inches of rain in a short period of time, washing out roads and culverts.

“Really strong, strong, strong water,” Sandra Berry, a Hardeman County resident, said.

Berry lives on King Road. Flood waters damaged part of the street in front of her house. “The water was so strong that the bottom of the culvert is pushed in,” she said.

Hardeman County Highway Department Assistant Superintendent Casey Swift estimated between 12 and 15 roads sustained damage. He said the northeast part of the county got hit the hardest. “A couple of culverts had washed all the way out, and half the road is missing on most of these roads,” he said.

Swift said repairs will cost thousands of dollars. “Throughout this week we’ll finish up everything and have the roads back open,” he said.

The damage forced some drivers to find alternate routes. Berry said she has been able to get in and out of her home but is still amazed at the situation. “It’s scary,” she said.

Swift encouraged drivers to be careful, especially while they make repairs.