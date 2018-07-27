BREAKING: McKenzie hospital announces plans to close

McKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie Regional Hospital has announced they will end most patient services by Sept. 15, according to a news release.

As part of the closures, the hospital says they will also discontinue services in the emergency department.

The hospital has notified the Tennessee Department of Health. The release says they will begin reducing the number of new admissions in the coming weeks, though current patients will not be affected.

McKenzie Regional Hospital and Baptist Memorial Health Care have signed an asset purchase agreement which will allow Baptist to buy the assets of McKenzie Regional Hospital, including the property and ambulance service, the release says.

Baptist Memorial Health Care owns Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon.

The release says Baptist Memorial Health Care plans to transition McKenzie’s ambulance services to Priority Ambulance, a partner with Baptist hospitals.

The release says the closure is part of a national trend of rural hospitals closing as a result of reduced federal funding, lower reimbursements from government and commercial insurers, and rising numbers of uninsured patients. The hospital says it has struggled with declining patient volumes in recent years, and has an average daily census of eight patients.

If you are or have been a patient at McKenzie Regional Hospital or have questions about obtaining your medical records, email MRH_MedicalRecords@QuorumHealth.com or call 615-221-3786.