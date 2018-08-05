More Scattered Showers and Storms Monday

Weather Update – 10:53 p.m. – Sunday

After a few widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon, we are calm and dry for the night, although it will be feeling a bit muggy. Lows will drop into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds from the south.

TOMORROW:

The humid conditions are sticking around for Monday! Highs will be similar to Sunday’s, but with the humidity we could see heat indices in a few areas exceed 100°F. More scattered showers and storms are expected in the afternoon, although rain chances are not as high. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

More rain is in the forecast for this week. An approaching frontal system will bring West Tennessee some moderate showers and possible storms starting Tuesday evening and through Wednesday. Substantial rainfall will come out of this as the frontal system stalls. Expect rain chances for the whole week and cooler conditions by mid-week, with highs staying into the mid 80s.

