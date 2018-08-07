Memphis Grizzlies host 6th annual Regional Caravan Tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South for their Sixth Annual 2018 Regional Caravan Tour,

It is set to tip-off on Friday, August 17 at AutoZone Park and continue throughout August and Labor Day Weekend with six scheduled stops in Memphis, Little Rock (AR), Jackson (MS), Birmingham (AL), Jackson (TN) and Nashville (TN).

This year’s caravan includes participation by Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks and other special guests during select stops on the tour. Brooks will join team mascot Grizz, members of the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew on this year’s tour which includes visits to various MiLB teams including Memphis’ own Redbirds, Arkansas Travelers, Mississippi Braves, Birmingham Barons, Jackson Generals and Nashville Sounds.

Fans attending these caravan stops will have the chance to attend meet and greets, autograph sessions, photo opportunities and participate in contests and games with

Grizzlies players and personalities.

In addition, five of the six scheduled stops will also include free, one-hour Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics. The clinics will be hosted by team staff and the scheduled player for each stop. Pre-registration is available and recommended at grizzlies.com/youthbasketball and will be capped at 100 participants per stop.

Regional CaravanGrizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-14. If space is available, day-of registration is open 30 minutes before each clinic starts at the designated location. Please check www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball for updates on clinic availability and player participation.

The Memphis Grizzlies will come to Jackson on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic will be from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at West Jackson Baptist Church (580 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305)

The Meet and Greet will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Jackson Generals will play the Chattanooga Lookouts. The gates will open at 5:05 p.m.