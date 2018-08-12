Not As Hot Sunday

Weather Update – 12:50 a.m. – Sunday

After a not so active evening, it’s been an active night for Madison county. One storm moved through just before midnight producing frequent lightning and heavy downpours. After that, the night will be muggy but calm. Some patchy fog will be possible, mainly to our south tonight. We were around 93 earlier this afternoon, not too far from average. Some lingering storms will slowly die down before midnight, with most areas staying dry. Lows will drop to around the low 70s.

TOMORROW:

Sunday won’t be as hot as Saturday. A weak frontal boundary will move through tonight and become somewhat stationary. That will give us lowered chances for any storm activity. As it slowly moves out through Monday we’ll be a bit drier starting off the week, before seeing more rain return by mid-week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

