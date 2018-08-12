Staying Dry & Mostly Sunny Monday

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Sunday

Today was another average summer day. Highs were around 90°F and we had mostly sunny skies. These clearer and drier conditions will continue through the night into Monday. There is a stationary boundary located along the Mississippi border that’s kept all rain chances just south of that, and will help give us a dry start to our week.

TOMORROW:

Monday will mimic Sunday in terms of overall weather conditions. It will be another average day near 90 degrees. The humidity is still around but not as high, keeping heat indices below 100°F. Winds will be light and variable coming out of the north.

Rain chances are still low to start the week, but entering further into the week they will begin to go up. An upper level low will trek across the lower to middle Mississippi Valley area, bringing some scattered showers and storms to the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will continue go up through the last half of the week ahead of an approaching frontal system, that will last through the weekend as well with rain chances as high as 60 percent by Thursday.

