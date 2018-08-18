More Scattered Storms For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday

Most areas stayed dry through the afternoon and evening across West Tennessee. A few spots in Carroll, Benton, Henderson and Decatur counties saw some hit or miss light showers move through ahead of a weak cold front that moves through tonight. It will be mostly to partly cloudy for some overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s with calm winds and high dew points. That means some spots could see some dense to patchy fog until early Sunday morning.

TOMORROW:

A warm front brings in warm and humid conditions for Sunday. More widespread scattered storms will develop along that front through the afternoon. Severe weather threats are low for tomorrow but a few storms could be strong. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with light winds from the south southwest around 5 mph.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon and evening going into Monday. A strong cold front will approach the area Monday into Tuesday. Ahead of that we can expect to see more moderate showers and storms with a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning only a 2/5 risk for severe storms is expected. The cold front is expected to arrive late Monday so many areas will see most of the rain in the evening until around midnight.

Rainfall amounts are not too high and will vary. Amounts should stay under an inch with localized heavier amounts. As the front moves through we’ll continue to see some lingering showers Tuesday, before the cooler and drier air behind the front catches up. This gives us sunny skies by the last half of our week and highs starting out in the low 80s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

