American Cancer Society holds kickoff for Making Strides to End Breast Cancer Walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday the American Cancer Society held their kickoff for the Making Strides to End Breast Cancer Walk.

“There will be many different stations for people to come to all morning,” said Amy Morris with the American Cancer Society.

People could sign up to help raise money or start a team for the walk, and cancer survivors had a table just for them.

Stephanie Hunt is a breast cancer survivor. She is working with the American Cancer Society to find a cure.

“It’s been a very big part of my life, and anything I can do to help anyone else going though it I’m willing to do, and it’s just been very, very important,” Hunt said.

This year the walk will be at Union University. “We’ll walk the perimeter of Union, and it’s like a fun 5K. There’s no competition,” Morris said.

All of the money raised at this year’s walk goes straight to breast cancer research.

ACS is also funding research right here in Tennessee. “We have about $4 million at St. Jude that’s being funded and then about $5 million at Vanderbilt,” Morris said.

Hunt says she hopes events like these get more people involved.”If we can get the awareness out and get more people involved, then maybe we can find a cure.”

For more information about the American Cancer Society or to sign up for the walk, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.