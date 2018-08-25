Staying Hot and Humid For Sunday

Weather Update – Saturday, August 25th – 11:10 p.m.

We had quite the gorgeous sun-filled Saturday! Mostly sunny skies started off our weekend and highs reached 93°F briefly this afternoon. Tonight we’ll continue to see these mostly clear conditions, along with the return of dew points in the 70s. Lows will be around 72°F for the night in Jackson, which is warmer than our average of 66 °F that we see for this time of year.

TOMORROW:

Abundant sunshine expected once again for our Sunday. Conditions will mock that of Saturday with highs into the lower 90s. Winds continue to stay light out of the south, which is what’s helping bring in some of the deep gulf moisture and warmer air our direction.

A ridge of high pressure near the Mid-South is what’s helping block any of our rain chances for the next several days. That along with the heat and humidity means it will definitely feel hotter than usual outside as some spots start to see the return of near 100°F heat indices through Tuesday.

Rain chances will stay around 10-20 percent up until late Tuesday night. An approaching cold front to our North by early Wednesday will bring in some rain and storms ahead of it, lasting through Thursday. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

