Hot & Dry Conditions Continue Into Monday

Weather Update – Sunday, August 26th – 11:20 p.m.

Today was the hottest day of the weekend. Highs managed to briefly dip into the mid 90s this afternoon, with a high of 95°F. Later tonight it will be just like other nights with lows into the lower 70s. That, along with dew points almost in the mid-70s, will make for another muggy night. Expect mostly clear skies and winds out of the southeast around 5 mph.

TOMORROW:

Still continuing the same weather pattern from the weekend into the beginning of the week. Another day of above 90 degree temperatures and low rain chances. A stray shower or two is not out of the question, but rain chances until the middle of the week will stay below 20 percent as high pressure continues to block out chances of development.

An approaching frontal system to our northwest will break this repetitive weather pattern by Mid-week. Rain chances will boost up to around 50 percent and bring in some scattered showers and storms for the end of the week.

Enjoy the great weather! Meteorologist Moe Shamell will be on Good Morning West Tennessee with the latest weather updates but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

