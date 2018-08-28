Top 5 plays from week 2

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from week 2 are as followed:

#5: Lexington’s Mason Kizer stormed in and knocked the ball loose against Riverside, but the Panthers got the win, 7-0.

#4: Dresden’s Drake Yates takes the handoff, hits left sideline and was gone. Dresden would go on to take Scotts Hill down, 33-14.

#3: TCA’s Lane Lamberth threw up a dime to his speedster Kevin Davis connecting for a touchdown, but TCA would fall to Fayette Academy 49-43

#2: USJ’s Cody Smith heaved up a pass to Wesley Carlock and it fell right in the bread basket and he went in for the score, but Crockett County would go on to win 21-13.

#1: South Side’s Timothy Douglass and Devin Bowers combined for the tackle when the ball was fumbled and Quad Greer picked it up and marched 80 yards for the score. That was the Hawks only points as they took down Union City, 7-6.