‘Main event’ highlights this year’s Gibson County Fair

TRENTON, Tenn.–It was an exciting night at the Gibson County Fair as the Tennessee Independent Wrestling Federation took the main stage for their seventh year at the fair, Thursday evening.

Wrestling fans said they came out to celebrate the fair and to watch one of their favorite pastimes.

TIWF owner Randy Byrd said the night was all about the fans.

“We’ve been here several years. We do it every year, and we’re doing it free of charge this year because we love our fans,” said Byrd.

“It’s good fun, family entertainment. It’s something to go. Get out of the house, bored, just having fun,” said Evonna Brown, a TIWF fan.

The Gibson County Fair continues through Saturday. A Demolition Derby is scheduled for Saturday night, along with the carnival.