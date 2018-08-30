TVA to build $300M control center in East TN

GEORGETOWN, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it’ll build a $300 million system operations center in the state as part of upgrades to its power grid, but some residents have complained the federal utility hasn’t been transparent.

Aaron Melda is TVA vice president of transmission operations and power supply. He tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press the facility near Georgetown will be operational in 2023 and replace TVA’s power control center in Chattanooga.

TVA hadn’t disclosed the relocation before Tuesday. But Melda says it’s become preferable to move operations from urban areas to remote, secured sites to help prevent cyberattacks on the grid. TVA officials declined to detail all their facilities’ security measures.

Georgetown landowner and preservationist Greg Vital says TVA should’ve tried to get residents’ support before building in the area.