Grizzlies’ Regional Caravan Tour makes a stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies continued their 6th annual Regional Caravan Tour and made a stop in Jackson Saturday afternoon.

The stop in Jackson featured Forward/Guard Dillon Brooks. The free Youth Basketball Clinic was held at the West Jackson Baptist Church on Oil Well Rd. The event was free to pre-registered boys and girls ranging from 7-14 years old.

Brooks said the event was great for him to come out and show the kids an NBA face, as well as, show support for the youth of basketball.

Brooks said he hopes the kids work hard, play hard and have fun.

The Canada native also shared some wise words to the kids.

“Just listen to your parents. Listen to your coaches, that is what I grew up on. Just learning the values and if basketball doesn’t work, you know, it ultimately gets you to different paths and for me it got me to college and to the NBA, along with a free scholarship. It made me learn how to be a man and just those little things,” said Brooks on what he hopes to share with the kids.

Brooks and the Grizzlies entertainment team also made a stop at the Ballpark at Jackson after the Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic.

Prior to Saturday night’s game versus Chattanooga, Brooks hit the mound and threw out one of the first pitches.

The Regional Caravan will continue to Nashville Sunday where Brooks will host another free Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic at Metro Parks and Rec Southeast Community Center in Antioch.