Hot and Dry Conditions Through Labor Day Weekend

Weather Update – Saturday, September – 11:28 p.m.

It was a fairly average start to the month of September. The average high for this time of year is at 88°F and we reached a high of 89°F this afternoon. It was partly cloudy to start, with gradual clearing through the evening. Tonight we’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a low of 71°F and slightly humid conditions. Winds will continue to come out of the southeast around 5 mph.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow it will start off mostly sunny, then we will see some increase in the cloud cover in the afternoon. This will be around the time we can expect to see the formation of some isolated pop-up showers, although the chance for any remains low at 20 percent.

Highs are going to be slightly warmer than average to start off the first full week of September, with a high of 91°F expected. Because we are located to the west of an upper-level ridge, much of West Tennessee will be on the drier side through the Labor Day Weekend. Any chances of rain will be formed diurnally, or through the heating of the day as we continue to receive warm, moist air from the southeast.

Staying dry and hot through Labor Day with increased rain chances returning after Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts and more on your Labor Day forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

