Another Day of Fair and Hot Weather

Weather Update – Monday, September 3rd – 11:50 p.m.

Another day of fair weather is in store for us, and another night of mostly clear conditions as well. Lows once again will dip into the lower 70s tonight and we are still seeing a light, Southeasterly flow of winds.

BUS STOP FORECAST:

Heading out the door tomorrow we can expect to see lots of sunshine to start the day with temperatures around 71°F, warming up to around 92°F heading back in the afternoon. Will be feeling hot but won’t be excessively hot, as heat indices are expected to stay in the upper 90s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover does increase though into the evening but our rain chances are expected to be no more than 10 percent in the afternoon. The remnants of Gordon would have increased rain chances to the area by a little bit. Direct impacts are expected to stay to our West. Right now South and West of the border will have the best chance to see better impacts, with scattered storms likely Wednesday through Thursday.

