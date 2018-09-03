Labor Day Forecast

Weather Update – Monday, September 3rd – 12:12 a.m.

We are continuing our stretch of fair weather through the holiday weekend! Tonight will be repeat of the last few nights, with mostly clear skies and lows into the low 70s. Winds will stay light from the southeast as well.

LABOR DAY:



Hot and mostly sunny is what’s in store for our Labor Day! Rain chances have been on the low side and we only expect a 10-20 percent chance in the form of brief pop-up showers during the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry with a high around 91. Heat indices will be in the upper 90s for many areas the next couple of days.

This pattern lasts through Labor Day with increased rain chances returning after Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts and more on your Labor Day forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

