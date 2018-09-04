Top 5 plays from week 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Top 5 plays from week 3 are as followed:

#5: Milan’s Taylor Lockhart buys time in the pocket, and heaves one up to Andrew Criswell for the score. Bulldogs all over Westview, 60-28.

#4: Humboldt’s C.J. Webb takes the handoff, cuts back left, eludes four tacklers before being brought down inside the red zone. West Carroll would take the game from the Vikings, 35-14.

West carroll would get the win though, 35-14

#3: Haywood County’s Taylor Shields making the USJ defense miss left and right on a punt return and refused to go down helping lead his Tomcats to victory.

#2: Shields make another incredible play at number two, laying out for an interception. Haywood defeated USJ, 40-0.

#1: Lexington’s Devonta Hart focusing in and keeping his concetration as he picked off a pass off of the tip. His Tigers would defeat Liberty Tech 10-6.