TEMA trains first responders for hazardous material incidents

JACKSON, Tenn. — First responders began their two-week training Monday on how to handle hazardous material incidents.

“As everyone knows, we have so many hazardous materials running up and down the interstates and highways, along with facilities as well that handle these materials,” said Mack Green, west region district coordinator for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

TEMA is training first responders to approach dangerous situations effectively.

“We teach first responders how to respond to hazardous materials incidents, how to mitigate and recover from those situations,” Green said.

The agency hopes to help the public be less affected by these materials, a task that begins by properly training those who arrive first on the scene.

They have three goals for this course.

“Help the public stay safe, protect the environment and just recover from situations quicker,” Green said.

This training began in 1977 after the Waverly hazardous material incident where first responders had to approach a propane tanker that exploded on a train.

Predicting when civilians may come in contact with hazardous materials is nearly impossible. The agency says it’s always best to be prepared.

“There’s always that chance of an accident or an event, and these responders need to be trained on how to mitigate that situation,” Green said.

The hazardous materials training will end Friday, Sept. 21.