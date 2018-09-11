Jarel Dickson runs away with the Player of the Week honors

TRENTON, Tenn. — In Peabody’s game against the Humboldt Vikings, running back Jarel Dickson had quite the afternoon in a limited amount of action.

He had five carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns. The big running back with some speed proved to be too much for the Vikings defense.

But if you ask Dickson how he was able to have such a great night, he gave credit to the guys who normally don’t get any credit.

“Usually when a back has a big game, the running back is the only one really talked about, they don’t really talk about the ones that open up the holes to make me explode through so I wanted to get them in there, they’re a big part of the dub,” Dickson said.

Dickson went on to say the Tide have big plans for the 2018 season, and they’ll be giving 100 percent everytime they step on the field.

Up next the Golden Tide take on the Halls Tigers.