Local seniors rock the runway for assisted living facility fashion show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of Elmcroft of Jackson showed off their skills on the runway Wednesday for a fashion show.

Local boutiques and vendors donated the clothing.

Carl Determeyer says walking the runway is easier than some models make it look.

“Look kind of grim or something, all those models, they never smile,” Determeyer said. “They look and they walk around like that, that’s terrible.”

There will be more National Assisted Living week events this week, and all are free to the public.