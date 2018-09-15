Fair Weather Continues Into Sunday

Weather Update – Saturday, September 15th – 11:20 p.m.

The fair weather we had today will be followed by fair conditions into the night, and into the next several days. Tonight will be mild, warmer than average by at least 10 degrees. Lows will cooling down into the upper 60s, low 70s tonight. This will be followed by mostly clear conditions and light winds from the North Northeast.

TOMORROW:

Another warmer than average day as we finish off our last week of the Summer season! Although not as warm as the 94°F we saw Saturday, Sunday will be in the low 90s for most with heat indices in the upper 90s. Rain chances will be non-existent almost as a broad ridge dominating much of the eastern half of the country continues to block out our chances.

At most maybe we’ll see a 20 percent chance by mid-week with a possible isolated shower or storm, otherwise rain chances increase towards the end of our week. Some showers and storms expected ahead of our next frontal system by next weekend, bringing seasonable conditions to start off our first day of Fall on Saturday.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com