Sheriff goes to jail for a good cause

MILAN, Tenn. — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas was behind bars. It was part of a fundraiser to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff, along with his daughter, partnered with Children’s Miracle Network for the cause.

Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children’s health issues.

The organization knew they needed a big name to raise big funds.

“l called him,” said event coordinator Vicky Westmoreland, “and told him what was going on, and he said ‘ok.’ I said, well I need you to go to jail. .. And so he’s in jail.”

Sheriff Thomas explained why he agreed to be a part of the fundraiser, “Le Bonheur does so much,” he says, “just about everyone knows somebody that’s probably been touched by Le Bonheur.”

The Sheriff could not be released from jail until he made bail, which was set at 500 dollars. He exceeded that, raising more than $600 in just over an hour. One hundred percent of the raised proceeds went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.