South Side’s Devin Bowers showing up big on defense for the Hawks

JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side’s Devin Bowers is a tackling machine. In five games this season, he’s accounted for 84 tackles, just this past Friday against Hardin County Bowers registered 18 total tackles and one pass break up. Because of those video game-like numbers, he earned Player of the Week honors.

Now he’s not your average linebacker in size, but he packs a punch when he’s bringing ball carriers to the ground.

Bowers said it’s simple, he doesn’t like to lose and you have to win your individual battles if you want the team to be successful.

“Well, it’s just football, me and you 1 on 1 you know, who want to win the battle,” he said. “I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do, you know stay on my keys, just listen to coaches, take coaching well and you know you’ll do good.”

That mindset has helped the Hawks to a perfect 5-0 start. They’ll look to remain undefeated when they take on Bolivar Central in week 6.